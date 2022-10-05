INDIA

Cyber stalker held for harassing ex-fiance by creating fake FB account

NewsWire
0
0

A cyber stalker was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly stalking and harassing his former fiance.

M. Harsha Vardhan, Dwarka Deputy Commissioner of Police, said that the accused Sudheer Kumar is the former fiance of the girl and wanted to defame the latter as their engagement had broken up.

The victim approached the Delhi Police and lodged a police complaint, saying that someone had made a Facebook account in her name using her photo and was uploading objectionable description.

The woman said that the unknown accused, who made the Facebook account, had been sending requests and morphed pictures to her family members.

She added that the accused had also posted her mobile number on the social media as well.

After recording the woman’s statement, the police lodged an FIR under section 354(D) and 292 of the IPC at Dwarka cyber police station.

During the investigation, details of fake Facebook account were obtained and as per technical analysis several leads were received.

On the basis of technical analysis, the police team raided in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah and arrested the accused Sudheer.

The accused told the police that sometime ago he had got engaged with the victim. However, due to some reasons, their relationship couldn’t go further and engagement broke up.

Kumar was angry over his broken engagement and decided to take revenge. Therefore, he created a fake Facebook account in the name of the girl to defame her.

20221006-000203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Arjun reveals the moment he had a black-eye because of Sonam

    RS adjourned for an hour as mark of respect to Lata...

    Act against Maran for ‘Mummy-Daddy’ comment, AIADMK tells EC

    Women’s roles now more weighty, not treated like glam dolls: Genelia...