A personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) was duped by cyber thugs who opened a bank account in his name and took a loan of Rs 45,000 using the bank details.

The victim, identified as Lavlesh Kumar, is a native of Pratapgarh and currently he is posted as jawan at SSB office in Gomti Nagar.

Lavlesh came to know that someone had opened a bank account in his name at the bank’s branch located in the Naka police station area.

“I came to know about the fake account only when I went to take a housing loan of Rs 5 lakh from a financial company. The officials said that I had a bad credit score and a pending loan of Rs 45,000. I was startled and puzzled because I had never taken any loan,” said Kumar.

“Later, I found that the fake bank account was opened online and my Adhaar card and PAN card details were used in opening the bank account,” he said and added that the fraudster had given a different mobile phone number in the bank.

The victim said the contact number mentioned in bank account details was found switched off. “No one contacted me to get my consent to open a bank account which is fake,” he said.

Lavlesh said that police were not ready to lodge an FIR and only after the intervention of Lucknow police commissioner that an FIR against unidentified persons was registered under charges of IT Act and dishonesty.

