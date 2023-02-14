HEALTHINDIA

Union health ministry on Monday held a Cyclathon with the theme, ‘Cycle for Health’ at Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) to promote physical and mental well-being and to inform citizens about the environment-friendly conveyance.

The faculty members, other staff and students of LHMC participated in the rally.

The cycling events in the form of Cyclathon, Cycle Rally or Cycle for Health are being undertaken at all 1.56 lakh Ayushman Bharat – Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) across the country on this day. These activities are being done as part of the ongoing ‘Swastha Mann, Swastha Ghar’ year-long campaign launched in November last year which aims to promote and enhance awareness surrounding healthy living.

In accordance with this, Health Melas will also be organised on 14th of every month at all AB-HWCs across the country where activities such Yoga, Zumba, Teleconsultation, Nikshay Poshan Abhiyan, Non-Communicable Diseases screening and Drug Distribution, Sickle Cell Disease screening will be conducted.

Taking this initiative forward, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has been urging the people to use bicycles to promote health and fitness. As the country celebrates ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Centre is taking various steps to fulfil the vision of ensuring Health and Wellness of all citizens and making it an integral part of our daily lives.

Vishal Chauhan, Joint Secretary, Dr. (Prof) Atul Goel, DGHS, Dr. Subhash Giri, Director (LHMC), other senior officials of Ministry along with faculty, staff and students of LHMC participated in the mega cycling event.

