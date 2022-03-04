Cycling competition in Kabul aimed at forging unity

A cycling competition with the participation of more than 100 students took place in Kabul to forge unity and togetherness among Afghans.

“Aimed at forging unity and togetherness among Afghans, we contribute to the development of our society by organising sport, scientific and cultural programs,” public relations officer of the private Rana University Milad Bawar told Xinhua news agency on Thursday.

The university organised the four-km biking competition, which started from the historic Darul Aman Palace at 7 a.m. and ended at Baraki area in Kabul city.

Bawar also said that the university would provide scholarship to those securing the first, the second and the third positions in the competition and they would get education free of charge in the educational centre.

A cyclist Mustafa who secured the first position in the race told Xinhua: “I feel very happy today and believe that by promoting sport we can also build our country.”

The competition is the first of its kind to take place in Kabul since the Taliban took control of the country in August last year.

Sarwar, a 75-year-old participant, said: “I attended the race to boost the morale of youngsters and show them that an aged man can challenge and the youngsters should stay away of illicit drugs to have a healthy life.”

20220304-094203