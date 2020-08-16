Cyclist in national camp tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Cyclist Triyasha Paul, who is a part of the National cycling Camp at the Indira Gandhi National Stadium in New Delhi, has tested positive for Covid-19, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Sunday.

Triyasha arrived at the camp on Wednesday and was given SAI’s mandatory Covid-19 test upon arrival. The camp was scheduled to start on Friday.

“All members of the team have been in quarantine and in isolation since their arrival, and therefore Triyasha has not interacted with other campers during quarantine. She is being given all necessary treatment and is in isolation within the campus,” said SAI.

SAI had earlier said that a team of 11 athletes, four coaches and 16 support staff had already reported to the camp before August 8 and are undergoing mandatory quarantine.

The reassembling of national camps for Olympic-level athletes around the country has seen positive tests emerging among athletes and staff. Six men’s hockey players, including captain Manpreet Singh, had tested positive in Bengaluru while in the badminton camp at the Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad, women’s doubles star N. Sikki Reddy and a physio had tested positive.

Meanwhile, the national camp for wrestlers is set to be held from September 1 to 30. The men’s camp will be held at the SAI centre in Sonepat while the women will train at Lucknow.

–IANS

