The British Asian Trust presents ‘Palaces on Wheels’, a unique 420-km cycling event that visits some of the UKs most iconic Royal Households and Palaces over four days.

The event will see over 30 participants, who are raising funds for the British Asian Trust’s vital work in South Asia, cycle over four days through some of the country’s most iconic landmarks, natural treasures and idyllic rural locations.

The funds raised will help millions of the poorest people whose lives have been devastated by Covid-19.

The event carries on from previous cycling events from the British Asian Trust, which has seen British cyclists travel through Sri Lanka, India, Tanzania and Cambodia over the years.

This year’s ‘Palaces on Wheels’ will see cyclists at home for the first time.

The team will be led by Rohit Chadha, a supporter of the British Asian Trust and founder of the event.

“On behalf of all the riders, donors, sponsors, we are in the privileged position of making life-defining changes for those in real need, which truly is a humbling honour,” he said.

“Since 2016, with the incredible support and patronage of the Prince of Wales, we have raised in excess of 1 million pounds to date but the work is never done. This month we hope to add significantly to that total with our latest ride  Palaces on Wheels – in the UK for the first time.”

The itinerary will begin in the heart of the Cotswolds at Highgrove House, the residence of HRH The Prince of Wales, Royal Founding Patron of the British Asian Trust, and will head through the spectacular Cotswold Area of Natural Beauty.

The route continues through Oxford towards Windsor Castle and on to London to Buckingham Palace.

The next day begins with the famous Tower of London, heading north towards Cambridge, with the final day seeing the riders celebrate finishing the event at the iconic Sandringham House.

Richard Hawkes, Chief Executive, British Asian Trust, said: “This is another fantastic initiative put together by a team of avid supporters of the British Asian Trust. We have thoroughly enjoyed supporting these incredible cycling tours over the years and this year to have the event coming home feels extra special.

“‘Palaces on Wheels’ is a unique opportunity that will take in some of the country’s incredible Royal landmarks whilst raising money for the most vulnerable communities in South Asia.”

During the four day event, the cyclists will be joined by British Asian Trust celebrity ambassadors who will be cheering them on during various stops along the route.

–IANS

san/ksk/