Significant rainfall and thundershowers were received at a few places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday as the low pressure area continued to persist near it even as the system moved northwards and was set to form Cyclone Asani on March 21.

Rainfall/thundershower were observed at a few places over Andaman-Nicobar Islands and at isolated places over Kerala-Mahe while significant amount of rainfall/thundershowers were observed at Nancowry and Car Nicobar (2 cms each) and Punalur – 1 cm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) records showed.

The system is likely to continue to move east-north-eastwards, become a well-marked low pressure area and lie over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea on Saturday morning.

“Thereafter, it is likely to move nearly northwards along and off Andaman and Nicobar Islands, intensify into a depression by Sunday morning and into a cyclonic storm on March 21. Thereafter, it is likely to move nearly north-north-eastwards and reach near Bangladesh-north Myanmar coast around March 22 morning,” the IMD bulletin said.

Light to moderate rainfall/thundershowers at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places is very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on March 19 while it will be light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Andaman Islands, the IMD warned.

Fishermen have already been warned and the IMD reiterated its warning to them advising not to venture into southeast Bay of Bengal area during March 18 to 21, into Andaman Sea and along and off Andaman and Nicobar Islands during March 18 to 22, into east-central Bay of Bengal on March 21 and 22, and into northeast Bay of Bengal on March 22.

The IMD has also warned of strong winds and advised restrictions on tourism activity at the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

