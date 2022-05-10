INDIA

Cyclone Asani: Heavy rains in Chennai, 10 flights cancelled

NewsWire
0
0

With severe cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ nearing the Andhra Pradesh coast, heavy rains lashed Chennai and its suburbs on Tuesday.

Asani is expected to touch the shores on Wednesday.

Ten flights from the Chennai airport were cancelled, including to from Jaipur, Visakhapatnam, Mumbai and Hyderabad, due to the heavy downpour.

Koyambedu, Anna Nagar, Choolaimedu and Nungambakkam areas in Chennai are facing heavy rains and the suburbs of the city like Alandur, Madipakkam, Poonamalle, Maduravoyal and Meenambakkam are recording steady rains. Pammal area near the airport is also receiving heavy rains.

The India Meteorological Department has forecasted thunderstorms with light to moderate rains at Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Chennai, Puducherry and other northern parts of Tamil Nadu in the next few hours.

The Indian Coast Guard has already deployed ‘ICGS Shaurya’ and ‘ICGS Sagar’ for any contingency, including rescue operations post-landfall of Cyclone Asani.

The Coast Guard has issued a safety advisory to ships and oil handling agencies for preventive measures.

Suburban train services in Chennai and suburbs were affected following the heavy rains as an object swept by the wind got entangled on the overhead power cable.

The Southern Railway in a statement on Tuesday said this external object that was swept in on the overhead power cable has been removed and services resumed.

20220510-133802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    5G’s selective roll out in India by 2021 end (IANS Exclusive)

    2 engineers die after railway under bridge collapses in MP

    Amarinder files papers, says Congress fighting polls on his achievements

    Cow-based farming a boon for farmers