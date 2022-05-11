INDIA

Cyclone Asani: IMD forecasts thunderstorms with intermittent rains in TN

NewsWire
0
0

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms and intermittent rains in many areas of Tamil Nadu for the next 48 hours.

Chennai and its suburbs will receive intermittent to light showers on Wednesday and Thursday and sky conditions will be generally cloudy.

Cyclone ‘Asani’ is to reach the Kakinada – Vishakapattanam coast and will weaken further into a cyclonic storm.

The weather department said that the Cyclone would move towards north Andhra Pradesh and then weaken into a depression on Thursday.

P. Senthamarai Kannan, director of regional weather forecasting centre, IMD, in a statement said: “The intensity of rainfall will reduce on Wednesday and the system is moving further north of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday and its distance from Tamil Nadu will increase and hence the impact of the Cyclone is likely to remain for only one or two days.”

Chennai city and its suburbs witnessed rains on Tuesday and the temperature has plummetted due to the effect of the cyclone Asani.

The maximum temperatures dropped on Tuesday to 29.7 degree Celsius and 29.1 degree Celsius in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam which, according to weathermen was 6.3 and 8.2 degrees below normal.

20220511-114603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After tough 50 days, a mad rush as liquor vends open...

    Will Nawaz Sharif’s return from ‘exile’ for the third time prove...

    What’s the delay in probe in new allegation against Dileep, asks...

    Haryana minister to participate in investor summit in Dubai