Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were on standby for rescue and relief operations in coastal Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday as severe cyclonic storm Asani’ in the Bay of Bengal was heading closer to the coast.

The cyclonic storm lay centered at about 300 km southeast of Kakinada and 330 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it is very likely to move nearly northwestwards till Tuesday night and reach westcentral Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh coast and adjoining Odisha coast.

Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve north-northeast wards and move towards Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. It is likely to weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has asked people to remain alert in view of the forecast of heavy rains in the coastal regions from Tuesday evening. Gusty winds with speed of 40-60 kmph are likely.

It has also advised people of north coastal Andhra to be on high alert. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till Thursday.

The APSDMA Director said SDRF and NDRF were on alert as a precautionary measure.

The IMD has forecast Light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Odisha from Tuesday evening.

Light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal areas of north Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Odisha and adjoining coastal West Bengal on Wednesday.

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely along and off north Andhra Pradesh coast on Tuesday and Wednesday.

