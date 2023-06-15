INDIA

Cyclone Biparjoy: 150 villagers seek shelter in BSF camps in Guj

As the threat of Cyclone Biparjoy hitting the coasts near Jakhau in Gujarat intensifies with potential landfall expected by the Thursday evening, the Border Security Force (BSF) deployed along the coastal areas has stepped forward to assist the villagers of the area.

In these crucial moments, the BSF camps have turned into shelters for villagers seeking refuge from the impending storm. Approximately 150 villagers from Thumri and Walawarivand have taken shelter in the BSF camps, including senior citizens, children, men and women.

The BSF has not only provided a safe haven, but has also organised for the essential needs of the villagers. Hygiene standards are being maintained at the camps, and provisions for drinking water, food, and medical services have been made available to all the sheltered villagers.

The BSF has formed quick response teams, outfitted with lifesaving resources. These teams stand ready to assist the civilians in the aftermath of the cyclone.

