Gujarat Chief Secretary Raj Kumar on Monday held a video conference with district officials through the coastal area surveillance system and discussed the situation and coordinating rescue efforts arising out of the Cyclone Biparjoy in the state.

The impacted districts are likely to experience heavy rainfall and winds exceeding 125 km/ph on June 14 and 15.

Starting June 13, the residents within 0 to 5 km from the coastline will be evacuated to safer places while those between 5 to 10 km will be relocated to secure locations.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed in the concerned areas to aid in the rescue operations.

Approximately 24,000 boats have been safely secured at designated locations.

Post the cyclone, the Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited (PGVCL) teams, along with power pole experts and necessary equipment from the Forest Department and Road and Building Department, will work diligently to restore electricity services.

The Public Works Department has collaborated with the Forest Department to clear roads and ensure that the necessary facilities are in place.

In Kutch district, where the cyclone is projected to make landfall, residents within 0 to 5 km of the coastline will be relocated to safer locations.

Relief Commissioner Alok Kumar Pandey emphasised the state government’s commitment to ensure the safety of all citizens in the cyclone-affected regions.

The state government stands prepared to extend immediate assistance and support to the district administration in their rescue and relief operations.

Relief Commissioner Pandey highlighted the meticulous preparations undertaken by the district administration to execute rescue and relief operations promptly.

It was cautioned that heavy rainfall and winds exceeding 125 km/ph are anticipated in the affected districts on June 14 and 15.

Evacuation plans prioritise the safety of vulnerable groups such as children, pregnant women, and the elderly.

Restoration efforts for electricity are underway by PGVCL teams, and all sub-stations have been equipped accordingly.

The Saurashtra region, which is closer to the coastal line, is already experiencing cyclonic impact with extreme rainfall and heavy wind.

Several trees have fallen due to extreme rainfall and wind in Devbhoomi Dwarka, Khambhalia, and Kutch areas. Extreme waters have flown on the popular bridge in Devbhoomi Dwarka and a few commuters were also stuck in this situation.

20230612-214602