Cyclone Biparjoy: Heavy rains forecast in Raj on Thursday, Friday

The met department has forecast heavy rains in certain divisions of Rajasthan on Thursday and Friday due to Cyclone Biparjoy, which is expected hit the Gujarat-Pakistan coasts on Thursday afternoon or evening.

The ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm, as per the officials, will weaken after making landfall in Gujarat before making entry into Rajasthan.

By the time it reaches Rajasthan, it will turn into a low-pressure area. Due to this, strong winds will blow at a speed of 45-60 kmph.

According to meteorologists, due to the slight curve that the cyclone has taken, its direction has now turned towards Pakistan as well. For this reason, its effect will be more in the areas adjoining Karachi and Gujarat.

This is the reason why there are chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Barmer and Jalore districts on Thursday and Friday. The district administrations have instructed Civil Defence and SDRF to stay prepared.

Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Pali and Jodhpur too are likely to witness heavy rains on Thursday and Friday, while Jaipur will see cloudy skies and strong winds besides intermittent rain on Friday, met officials said.

