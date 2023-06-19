Orange and yellow alerts have been issued for several districts in Rajasthan on Monday as cyclone Biparjoy continued to wreak havoc in the state with torrential rain and strong winds.

While the Jaipur Meteorological Centre has predicted heavy rain for Tonk, Bundi, Kota, Baran, Jhalwar, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli on Monday, orange alert and yellow alerts were issued for Ajmer, Jaipur, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Jhalawar and Dholpur.

Rainfall up to 12 inches was recorded at many places in the state in the last 24 hours, while flood-like situations were witnessed in Pali, Jalore, Barmer and Sirohi.

According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, the effect of Biparjoy will continue in Bharatpur and Kota division until Tuesday.

The cyclone will further weaken and convert into a low pressure area from the depression, said the Centre’s officials.

Jalore received the maximum rainfall due to the cyclone. In the past 36 hours, 18 inches of rainfall was recorded.

Several people were evacuated to safer places with the help of NDRF-SDRF.

Railways has canceled the operation of 11 trains going via Jodhpur to Jalore till Monday.

The newly-announced district of Sanchore was also lashed by heavy rain since June 17.

Twenty-give villages of Sanchore witnessed flood-like situation due to the breaching of the Narmada Lift Canal and Surava Dam, said officials.

20230619-133203