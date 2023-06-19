INDIA

Cyclone Biparjoy: Orange, yellow alerts across Raj today

NewsWire
0
0

Orange and yellow alerts have been issued for several districts in Rajasthan on Monday as cyclone Biparjoy continued to wreak havoc in the state with torrential rain and strong winds.

While the Jaipur Meteorological Centre has predicted heavy rain for Tonk, Bundi, Kota, Baran, Jhalwar, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli on Monday, orange alert and yellow alerts were issued for Ajmer, Jaipur, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Jhalawar and Dholpur.

Rainfall up to 12 inches was recorded at many places in the state in the last 24 hours, while flood-like situations were witnessed in Pali, Jalore, Barmer and Sirohi.

According to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, the effect of Biparjoy will continue in Bharatpur and Kota division until Tuesday.

The cyclone will further weaken and convert into a low pressure area from the depression, said the Centre’s officials.

Jalore received the maximum rainfall due to the cyclone. In the past 36 hours, 18 inches of rainfall was recorded.

Several people were evacuated to safer places with the help of NDRF-SDRF.

Railways has canceled the operation of 11 trains going via Jodhpur to Jalore till Monday.

The newly-announced district of Sanchore was also lashed by heavy rain since June 17.

Twenty-give villages of Sanchore witnessed flood-like situation due to the breaching of the Narmada Lift Canal and Surava Dam, said officials.

20230619-133203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Simplilearn acquires US-based Fullstack Academy, aims $200 mn in revenue

    Don’t think things have ever been so strong or good: Johnson...

    Another leopard run over by speeding vehicle in Telangana

    No connection between Anjali and five accused, say Delhi Police