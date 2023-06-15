INDIA

Cyclone Biparjoy prompts rescheduling of key GPSC exam

NewsWire
0
0

In view of Cyclone Biparjoy, the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has announced a change in the schedule for the Main Examination (Written) for the position of Assistant Conservator of Forests. The GPSC issued the alterations on Thursday.

According to the note, the examination initially set to take place on 19th June 2023 (Paper-1 and R) has been postponed. However, the examinations for 21st and 23rd June 2023 (Paper-3, 4, and 5) will proceed as originally planned.

The GPSC assured the candidates that the new date for the postponed examination will be announced promptly on the commission’s website. Candidates affected by the change are encouraged to keep an eye on the website for further updates.

This decision comes as the state takes precautions to mitigate the impact of the cyclone.

20230615-182801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    4 police personnel injured in Gujarat clash

    K’taka prepares for Covid spike with additional vax stocks, bed capacity

    Fadnavis-Raj Thackeray have ‘lunch pe charcha’

    Fire guts 6 houses in Srinagar’s Nawabazar