Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ turns intense, IMD predicts heavy rain in Kerala

The cyclonic storm, ‘Biparjoy’ has developed into an extremely severe cyclonic storm and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain in Kerala for the next five days.

A yellow alert has been issued for Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode on June 11 (Sunday) and for Kannur and Kozhikode on June 12.

With the possibility of wind blowing at a speed of 55 kmph, fishing has been banned across the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu till June 15.

The IMD in an early morning release on Sunday said that the wind speeds will touch 40-50 kmph gusting to 60kmph along and off the Saurashtra coast.

The winds are likely to increase to 45-55 kmph on Monday and gusting to 65 kmph. The wind speed may touch 50-60 kmph and gusting to 70 kmph, the IMD said in a statement.

The IMD has also directed those fishermen in the sea to return to the coast and to regulate onshore and offshore activities judicially.

The IMD in the statement said, “In view of the above, the state governments are advised to keep a close watch, monitor the situation in their areas regularly and take appropriate precautionary measures. District authorities are advised accordingly.”

