Patients at the JLN hospital in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district faced a harrowing time after rain water forced its way into the wards.

On Sunday night, the male orthopedic patients had to be shifted to another ward as incessant rains triggered by cyclone Biparjoy pounded the district since morning.

The Medical College Ground, Cardiology, Urology and surrounding campuses were flooded due to the cyclone.

Besides, the registration counter, free medicine distribution centre, sonography, X-ray, orthopedic, surgery, eye, medicine and OPD, emergency central lab and all four corridors were also waterlogged.

The patients were shifted to the post operative ward located on the second floor and trauma ward near emergency.

Meanwhile, veteran BJP leader Amit Malviya targetted Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for the flood-like situation in the hospital.

In his tweet, he said, “The Congress government in Rajasthan has turned Ajmer’s Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital into Venice. It rained a little and the entire hospital was submerged in water… so much water that Ashok Gehlot can get a boat floated in the hospital with his photo pasted.”

