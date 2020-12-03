Cyclone Burevi to cross Pamban-Kanniyakumari coast Thursday night

Cyclonic storm Burevi is expected to cross the south Tamil Nadu coast between Pamban and Kanniyakumari, during late Thursday night/early Friday morning, with wind speed of 70-80 gusting to 90 kmph, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the IMD, the impact would continue over Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts of south Tamil Nadu and adjoining districts of south Kerala till early on Friday.

The IMD said Burevi lay centered 40km east-southeast of Pamban and 260 km east-northeast of Kanniyakumari.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy falls are very likely over south Tamil Nadu (Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Theni, Madurai and Sivagangai districts) on Thursday and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over rest of south Tamil Nadu on Friday.

The IMD said heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Thursday and isolated heavy rainfall on Friday.

Fishermen were advised not to venture into southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off east Sri Lanka coast on Thursday, Comorin Area, Gulf of Mannar and south Tamil Nadu-Kerala and west Sri Lanka coasts from Thursday to Friday, and over Lakshadweep-Maldives area & adjoining southeast Arabian Sea from Thursday to Saturday.

Meanwhile the state government has taken precautionary steps like setting up of relief camps in Kanniyakumari and the fishermen who had gone into the sea have been informed to reach nearby shores for safety.

The Southern Railway has announced cancellation of the Thoothukudi-Chennai and Thoothukudi-Mysuryu trains between Thoothukudi-Madurai on Friday.

The two trains will be operated from Madurai, Southern Railways said.

–IANS

vj/vd