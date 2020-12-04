Cyclone Burevi weakens into deep depression

Cyclone Burevi weakening into a deep depression over Gulf of Mannar close Ramanathapuram District in Tamil Nadu, said Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to IMD, the deep depression is about 40 km southwest of Ramanathapuram, 70km westsouthwest of Pamban and 160km of Kanniyakumari.

The associated wind speed is about 50-60 gusting to 70 kmph.

The Deep Depression would move west-southwestwards and cross Ramanathapuram and adjoining Thoothukudi districts in six hours with wind speed of 50-60 gusting to 70 kmph.

It is very likely to weaken further into a Depression (wind speed 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) by morning of December 4.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 24 hours.

Heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep on December 4, 2020.

–IANS

vj/rt