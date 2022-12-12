The fishermen organisations of Tamil Nadu have requested the state government to provide immediate assistance for their fishing nets and vessels damaged during the recent Cyclone Mandous.

According to fishermen groups and associations, fishing nets and vessels worth Rs 5 lakhs to Rs 25 lakhs were damaged in the recent cyclone and rains.

M.D. Dhayalan, President of the Indian Fishermen association, Kasimedu told mediapersons, “The fishermen did not venture into seas for the past seven days. The fishermen need immediate assistance of Rs 15,000 per trawler at the earliest. We came to know that the government is conducting a survey on the damaged vessels and nets but we are asking for immediate assistance without which trawlers cannot venture out into the seas.”

Around 180 to 200 tonnes of fish are caught at the Kasimedu fishing harbour alone and after the announcement of cyclone Mandous, the fishermen could not venture into the sea for the past week.

The fishermen also complain that many fishing boats and trawlers were damaged and the amount of money required for the maintenance of these fishing boats and nets will be much higher.

Swaminathan, a fisherman from Kasimedu fishing harbour, told IANS,”The fishing community is in big difficulty and we need assistance immediately. After the government announced that cyclone Mandous was forming, we suspended our activities and this has led to us not having any money left even for our expenses.”

