INDIA

Cyclone effect: TN fishermen seek immediate compensation for damaged equipment

NewsWire
0
0

The fishermen organisations of Tamil Nadu have requested the state government to provide immediate assistance for their fishing nets and vessels damaged during the recent Cyclone Mandous.

According to fishermen groups and associations, fishing nets and vessels worth Rs 5 lakhs to Rs 25 lakhs were damaged in the recent cyclone and rains.

M.D. Dhayalan, President of the Indian Fishermen association, Kasimedu told mediapersons, “The fishermen did not venture into seas for the past seven days. The fishermen need immediate assistance of Rs 15,000 per trawler at the earliest. We came to know that the government is conducting a survey on the damaged vessels and nets but we are asking for immediate assistance without which trawlers cannot venture out into the seas.”

Around 180 to 200 tonnes of fish are caught at the Kasimedu fishing harbour alone and after the announcement of cyclone Mandous, the fishermen could not venture into the sea for the past week.

The fishermen also complain that many fishing boats and trawlers were damaged and the amount of money required for the maintenance of these fishing boats and nets will be much higher.

Swaminathan, a fisherman from Kasimedu fishing harbour, told IANS,”The fishing community is in big difficulty and we need assistance immediately. After the government announced that cyclone Mandous was forming, we suspended our activities and this has led to us not having any money left even for our expenses.”

20221212-141003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Parliamentary panel holds 1st meeting on Electricity Amendment Bill

    Light rain in Delhi-NCR, temperature to rise by weekend

    Special NIA Court convicts 2 IS-linked terror recruiters (Ld)

    Surgical tool in body: Kerala govt constitutes special probe panel