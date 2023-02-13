LIFESTYLEWORLD

Cyclone Gabrielle: New Zealand declares emergency

NewsWire
0
0

New Zealand declared a state of emergency on Monday as Cyclone Gabrielle started to lash the North Island.

People in several regions such as Northland and Auckland, the country’s largest city, have been warned of high risk of tidal flooding by the civil defense department. Thousands of people are cut off power in the North Island, Xinhua reported.

According to forecast, 400 millimeters of rain and wind gusts of 130 km/hour are expected over the next 20 hours.

The national carrier Air NZ cancelled all domestic flights in and out of Auckland on Sunday, and many international flights are also cancelled.

Most schools and childcare centres in the region have closed, and 26 emergency shelters and civil defense centers have been set up across Auckland, according to the civil defense department.

Auckland and many other places in the region were upgraded to red alert on Sunday as MetService, the national meteorological service of the country, warned that the worst weather is yet to come.

The government asked residents to prepare sandbags to buffer their homes, store food and water, and be ready for necessary evacuations in the coming days. Many sandbag stations are set up across Auckland overnight, and locals are encouraged to prepare their own sandbags for extreme situations.

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins urged people to “take the severe weather warning seriously” and “stay at home, cancel all unnecessary travels.”

This is only two weeks after Auckland and the adjacent region Waikato were inundated by record downpours and floods.

Red Warnings are only issued for the most significant weather events, and this is the second time in the year 2023.

20230213-114002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Odisha sand artist creates Ganesh sculpture at Puri beach

    Delhi Metro introduces eight-coach trains on its Red Line

    The 13th edition of Tata Literature Live

    44 illegal Ethiopian immigrants deported from Zambia