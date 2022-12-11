INDIA

Cyclone impact: Hyderabad receives rains

NewsWire
0
0

Hyderabad and its outskirts received intermittent rains on Sunday, further bringing down the day temperature.

Under the impact of cyclonic storm Mandous which crossed Tamil Nadu coast on Friday, the city had been receiving light to moderate rains since morning.

Dark clouds and the drizzle added to the chilly weather prevailing in the Telangana capital and surrounding districts for the last few days. Most people preferred to remain indoors.

Areas like Basheerbagh, Liberty, Himayat Nagar, Narayanguda, Lakdi ka pul, Nampally, Koti, Sultan Bazar, Saidabad, Champapet, Saroornagar, and Rajendranagar received the rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Centre (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers over the next three days.

According to IMD Hyderabad Centre, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in few districts of Telangana.

After crossing Tamil Nadu coast, Mandous weakened into depression and further into less marked areas over north interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining south interior Karnataka and north Kerala.

20221211-182601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PIL filed in Calcutta HC after police clean chit to ‘talent...

    Centre has put ration doorstep delivery scheme on hold: Delhi govt

    Pranavi extends lead to three shots as Seher falters in 2nd...

    Mayawati demands ban on pre-poll surveys ahead of elections