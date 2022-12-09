INDIA

Cyclone Mandous: 12 shelter homes readied near coastal areas in TN

Twelve shelter homes have been readied near coastal areas in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram district as Cyclone Mandous is likely to make a landfall by Friday midnight.

In Villupuram district, district collector D. Mohan inspected the coastal areas and told media persons that the district has equipped itself with 12 shelter homes so that anyone who wants to shift from home can be accommodated.

The Cyclone, according to the IMD, is expected to cross, north Tamil Nadu ,Puducherry and Andhra Coast and is expected to touch land at Mamalapuram.

The district collector also said that two teams of SDRF personnel are ready and stationed at Marakkanam and Kottakapum coasts in Villupuram district.

The Tamil Nadu revenue department and police have asked people to stay indoors and not to go outside during Friday late night and to be more cautious.

The district authorities of Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram, where a red alert has been issued along with Villupuram, have geared up to face any rain havoc.

Police personnel told IANS that the police, fire force and disaster response team are all stationed in each district headquarters to be deployed as and when the need arises.

