With Cyclone Mandous intensifying, four flights from Chennai stand cancelled.

Tamil Nadu state transport buses will also not ply two hours before the Cyclone touches the land and two hours after it. This is following a directive from the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to the state transport department.

The Chief minister’s office has directed the officials in the transport department to coordinate with the revenue department to monitor the Cyclone Mandous and to plan the trips accordingly.

Tamil Nadu transport department officials also told IANS that people should not travel during the period of the Cylone Mandous and to travel only if it was extremely necessary.

Meanwhile, the wooden ramp for disabled people on Chennai’s Marina beach that was inaugurated recently was damaged by the heavy waves due to rains on Friday morning.

It is to be noted that Chennai and surrounding areas are experiencing heavy rains since Thursday night following the Cyclone Mandous which is expected to hit the ground by Friday late evening.

The Civic body had set up the 200 metre-long wooden ramp at a cost of Rs 115 crore but due to the heavy rains, it gave way.

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy conducted an inspection across the seashore and directed the officials to warn people of the possibility of water levels raising in the water bodies and to stay away from the banks of the water bodies.

