INDIA

Cyclone Mandous effect: AIADMK postpones statewide protests

NewsWire
0
0

The opposition AIADMK has postponed the party’s protest programmes scheduled from December 9 to 16 in the wake of Cyclone Mandous, which, according to the weather forecast, is likely to hit Tamil Nadu on Friday.

The AIADMK had planned a series of protests against the ruling government over increasing property taxes, electricity charges, rising milk prices, and deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

The party leadership in a statement, however, said it has alerted the party district secretaries to be on alert as heavy rainfall could lead to difficulties for the people.

Possibilities of inundation and water logging will have to be dealt with during heavy rainfall and hence the requirement of volunteers will be necessary.

The AIADMK has also directed party district secretaries to highlight the anti-people policies of the government after the flood alerts are over.

The AIADMK is facing a major crisis with the party interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) on one side and deposed leader O. Panneerselvam (OPS) on the other side and the protest marches were planned to rejuvenate the party cadres.

20221208-154603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Draft telecom bill will curtail TRAI’s power, needs critical review: BIF

    Maha pays rich tributes to Congress MP Rajeev Satav (Ld)

    Buttler will have to be extremely cautious against Rashid Khan in...

    Large stash of heroin, Yaba tablets seized in Assam, 4 held