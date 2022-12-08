INDIA

Cyclone Mandous: Holiday for schools, colleges in 8 TN districts

NewsWire
0
1

With Cyclone Mandous expected on Friday, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday declared a holiday for schools and colleges in eight districts of the state that day.

Schools and colleges in Chennai, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Villupuram, and Vellore will remain closed on December 9 due to the cyclone and heavy rains.

Strong winds are expected in the north Tamil Nadu coast and in Puducherry and Sri Harikota around Mahabalipuram on December 9 midnight.

The winds are likely to turn into a severe storm by December 8’s evening and maintain its intensity till December 9’s morning. The storm is likely to weaken into a cyclonic storm and cross North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts with a wind speed of 85 kmph around Friday midnight.

According to Weather Department, heavy rains may begin in Delta districts on Thursday evening and the IMD said that the rain intensity may peak on Friday night as cyclone gets closer to the coast.

Chennai will have heavy rains on December 9 and 10 with rains expected to be around 20cm. The Weather Department said that rains will be extremely heavy in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Villupuram districts, and a red alert was declared in the three districts.

20221208-200005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Security guard thrashed by locals in Greater Noida

    Deepak Hooda going through good times, use him at No 5...

    At minus 2.2 Srinagar records coldest night of season so far

    Police harassing TDP cadres in temple attack case: Naidu