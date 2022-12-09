INDIA

Cyclone Mandous: TN extends holiday for schools, colleges in 8 districts

With the Cyclone Mandous to make landfall by Friday midnight, the Tamil Nadu Education Department declared another holiday on Saturday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Villupuram, Kancheepuram , Cuddallore and Ranipet districts.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared rains in these districts of Tamil Nadu and issued a red alert in Kancheepuram, Chengalapattu, and Villupuram.

Light to moderate rainfall with heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected on late Friday and Saturday.

