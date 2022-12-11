INDIA

Cyclone Mandous: TN fishermen allowed to venture into sea after 7 days

With Cyclone Mandous making landfall on Friday night, the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department has allowed fishermen from Karaikal to venture out into the seas.

It had directed the fishermen not to enter the sea after the Weather Department announced Cyclone Mandous and subsequent rains.

After the directive, fishermen from 11 villages including Karaikalmedu, Pattinacherry, Kilinjalmedu, and Karaikkal had not gone into the sea since December 5.

After the department cleared fishing activities, around 10,000 fishermen ventured into the seas in 300 boats.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has in a statement on Sunday said that the Cyclone Mandous have weakened into a low-pressure area over north interior Tamil Nadu and its neighbourhood.

