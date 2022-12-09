INDIALIFESTYLE

Cyclone ‘Mandous’: Water to be released from TN’s Chembarambakkam, Poondi lakes

NewsWire
0
0

With Cyclone ‘Mandous’ intensifying into a cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal and expected to touch land at Mamallapuram in Chennai, light to heavy rain was lashing across Tamil Nadu.

It has been raining heavily since Thursday night in Chennai and surrounding areas and the water levels in Chembarambakkam and Poondi reservoirs were rising. The authorities have decided that surplus water be released from Chembarambakkam and Poondi reservoirs from 12 p.m. onwards on Friday.

Surplus water was to be released at 100 cubic feet per second from Chembarambakkam, Poondi and Puzhal reservoirs. The Chennai district authorities have warned people living in certain low-lying areas of Chennai to be cautious as water would be released from the lakes.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has already put in place rescue workers. including the NDRF teams to handle any emergency situation arising out of the cyclonic storm that is likely to touch the land by Friday night.

Tangedco has also put in place a team of engineers, supervisors, and other field staff to prevent any untoward incidents related to the breaking of power lines during heavy rain and storm.

The revenue authorities have already readied tree cutters and cable workers to remove the trees in case they get uprooted during the storm and rain.

20221209-110204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    More empty gelatine sticks found in quarry near KRS dam

    Zen and the Rider Girl’s art of finding a motorcycle’s soul

    Gunfight breaks out in Srinagar

    Chingari introduces new monetisation plan for creators, users