SOUTH ASIA

Cyclone Sitrang kills 15 in B’desh

NewsWire
0
0

At least 15 people were killed as cyclone Sitrang slammed the Bangladesh coasts and weakened to a tropical depression in the early hours of Tuesday.

With high winds and heavy rains, the cyclone erased houses, crops and infrastructure in a vast swath of the country while most of the casualties were caused by falling trees, reports Xinhua news agency.

At least four people died in southern Bhola district where fallen trees blocked roads and electricity supply was not to be fully restored, local sources said.

A man, his wife and their infant daughter were killed when a tree fell on their house in eastern Cumilla district on Monday, a local official said on Tuesday.

The remaining eight fatalities were reported from other parts of the country, including capital Dhaka.

The coasts have been battered by ferocious winds, which uprooted trees and homes, ripped roofs off buildings and caused widespread power and water outages.

Scores of villages in parts of the country have reportedly been flooded and many susceptible houses have been damaged fully or partially.

Due to heavy rainfall, hundreds of thousands of people have been evacuated or sought safe shelter before the storm hit the country’s coast from the Bay of Bengal on Monday.

The danger signal No. 7 has been sounded for most parts of Bangladesh and major ports while fishing boats, trawlers and maritime vessels over the north bay have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice.

Television footage showed widespread devastation in coastal areas of Bhola, Khulna, Chittagong and other districts.

20221025-150606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Iran’s unease over Pakistani influence in Afghanistan

    Maldivian national carrier commences flights to Sri Lanka’s Ratmalana Airport

    ‘Re-use of US military asset in Af may lead to proliferation...

    Dengue kills 27 in Pak as disease spread intensifies