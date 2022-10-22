INDIA

Cyclone Sitrang: NE states likely to witness rain in Diwali

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said cyclone ‘Sitrang’ is likely to trigger light to moderate rains in most parts of the northeastern region during Diwali.

Guwahati-based Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said the well-marked low pressure area over north Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of south Andaman Sea, southeast Bay of Bengal moved west north westward and concentrated into a depression on Saturday morning.

It is very likely to move northwestward and intensify further into a deep depression over Bay of Bengal by Sunday morning.

Subsequently, it is very likely to recurve gradually north-northeast wards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over central Bay of Bengal by Monday morning.

Thereafter, it would continue to move north-northeast and cross the Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip around October 25 early morning.

Tripura and various other state governments in the northeastern region have asked the district and disaster management authorities to make advance precautionary measures to deal with the cyclonic situations.

