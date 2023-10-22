Cyclone ‘Tej’ likely to bypass Gujarat, veers toward Oman and Yemen

Cyclone Tej, rapidly developing in the southwest Arabian Sea, is likely to veer away from Gujarat and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by October 22 evening, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The storm is anticipated to head towards the southern coast of Oman and the neighboring Yemen, officials on Saturday.

The IMD had previously identified a low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea on October 20 that evolved into a depression, with predictions of it becoming a cyclonic storm by October 21 morning.

Director of the Meteorological Centre in Ahmedabad, Manorama Mohanty, said: “As the cyclone progresses west-northwest, it’s unlikely to affect Gujarat. Consequently, the region is expected to experience dry weather for the forthcoming week.”

Alok Kumar Pandey, Gujarat’s Relief Commissioner, reassured residents, emphasising that the current trajectory shows “no imminent” threat to the state. This development comes after the devastating impacts of Cyclone Biparjoy in June. Originating from the Arabian Sea, the cyclone initially moved westward but later shifted, making landfall in Kutch, leaving significant destruction in its wake.

A cyclonic storm has wind speeds ranging between 62-88 kmph. It escalates to a ‘severe cyclonic storm’ when wind speeds reach between 89-117 kmph.

