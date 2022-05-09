SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Cyclone threat looms large over B’desh coasts

Bangladesh has issued an alert over cyclone Asani that is heading towards its coasts.

A bulletin of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Sunday said: “The well-marked Low over Southeast Bay and adjoining South Andaman Sea moved northwestwards, intensified into a Depression, that further intensified into a Cyclonic storm ASANI over Southeast Bay and adjoining area,” reports Xinhua news agency.

It is likely to intensify further and move in a northwesterly direction, said the bulletin.

Thunder showers with intense lightning flashes and temporary gusty wind are likely to occur in places in Bangladesh, it said.

Under its influence, squally weather is continuing over the North Bay, adjoining coastal area of Bangladesh and the maritime ports.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.

They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Enamur Rahman told journalists after a meeting on cyclone preparedness in Dhaka that the cyclone may hit parts of Bangladeshi coastlines after hitting northeast India’s Odisha and West Bengal states.

