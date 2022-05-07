The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday that cyclonic storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal will not make a landfall in either Odisha or Andhra Pradesh coast.

It will re-curve and change path after May 10 evening, the IMD said.

The well-marked low pressure area formed Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea concentrated into a depression and located about 1,270 km southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 1,300 km south-southeast of Puri (Odisha).

The system is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over eastcentral Bay of Bengal on Sunday. It will continue to move in that direction till May 10 evening, and reach west-central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts, said the Met department.

Thereafter, it is very likely to re-curve north-north-eastwards and move towards northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast, said IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra. He said that the cyclone will not make landfall in Odisha or Andhra Pradesh coast.

After moving north-north-eastwards, the system will weaken in the sea, said weather department officials.

The Met department further said that sea conditions near the Odisha coast will become rough from May 9 to May 10. The wind speed in the sea will increase to 80-90 kmph on May 10.

In the coastal areas of Odisha, the wind speed will be around 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph. The maximum wind speed will be 50-60 kmph. The windy conditions will prevail till May 11 and reduce thereafter, it said.

Under its impact, Odisha’s coastal districts such as Ganjam, Khurda, Cuttack, Gajapti, Jagatsinghpur and Puri will receive light to moderate rainfall on May 10 and 11.

Fishermen whoever out at sea are advised to return to coast by morning of May 10 and advised not to venture into sea along and off Odisha coast from May 11 till further notice.

As a precautionary measure against the possible cyclonic storm, 175 specialised teams of Odisha Fire Services have been formed, said Fire Services DG Santosh Upadhyay.

