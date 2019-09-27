Cyclonic rain damages bridge, affects life in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Sep 28 (IANS) The cyclonic rain that is lashing the state since the last four days has badly affected life in Jharkhand.

The rain water has entered into the houses in lower areas. A river bridge in Paharpur area of Giridih district has been damaged disrupting connectivity between 20 villages. The power supply has also been affected in many districts.

Besides, vegetable prices are at an all time high due to the closure of local shops.

“On Friday, cyclonic circulation over southwest Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood now lies over south Uttar Pradesh and adjoining north Madhya Pradesh. A trough runs from the above cyclonic circulation to northeast Bay of Bengal across Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal and extends up to 3.1 km above mean sea level,” Met Director S.D. Kotal told reporters.

He said: “The cyclonic circulation over northeast Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood has merged with the above trough. The chief amount of rainfall was received during the past 24 hours. The monsoon has been vigorous over Jharkhand. Most parts of Jharkhand have received rainfall with highest rainfall recorded in Koderma at 198.4 mm”.

The Met Department has warned of heavy rainfall at several places including Jamtara, Deoghar, Dumka, Godda, Pakur and Sahibganj on Sunday. This situation may continue for two to three days, it said.

–IANS

ns/rs/bg