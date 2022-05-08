Cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over southeast and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

The cyclonic storm over Southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwestwards, intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and lay centered at 5.30 p.m. on Sunday over southeast and adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal.

The cyclonic storm was at about 610 km northwest of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands), 500 km west of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 810 km southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh)m and 880 km south-southeast of Puri (Odisha).

According to IMD bulletin, it is very likely to move northwestwards till May 10 night and reach west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve north-northeast wards and move towards Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast.

Light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Odisha and adjoining areas of north coastal Andhra Pradesh from May 10 evening.

The next day, light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Odisha and adjoining coastal areas of north Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. This is likely to continue on May 12.

Gale wind speed reaching 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph is likely to prevail over southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal and it would gradually increase becoming 95-105 kmph, gusting to 115 kmph, over the same region.

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely along and off north Andhra Pradesh coast on May 10 and 11.

As the sea condition is very likely to become high to very high, fishermen have been advised not to venture into central parts of Bay of Bengal on May 9, into westcentral Bay of Bengal on May 9 and 10 and into Northwest Bay of Bengal from May 10 to 12. Fishermen out at sea have been advised to return.

