INDIA

Cyclonic storm ‘Mocha’ won’t affect TN: Regional Met office

NewsWire
0
0

The cyclonic system prevailing over Bay of Bengal that is likely to intensify into cyclonic storm by May 9 will not have an impact on Tamil Nadu, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) here said on Sunday.

The cyclonic storm, named ‘Mocha’, according to the RMC, will have less impact on Tamil Nadu as it will move towards the northern direction.

It is likely to intensify into a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea around May 9 and later expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea.

As the cyclonic storm may not have any impact on Tamil Nadu, the maximum temperature in the state’s interior and coastal districts is expected to surge by two to four degrees Celsius.

The RMC officials said that ‘Mocha’ is at the preliminary stage and the other parameters of the cyclone will be made public only after it develops into a strong cyclone.

20230507-213602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dissent brews in Raj after Congress fields ‘outsiders’ for RS polls

    IANS Cvoter Snap Poll: Majority of Indians believe that Nupur Sharma...

    Rajini, Kamal Haasan, Sathyaraj wish Vijayakanth a speedy recovery

    Fire-Boltt unveils new affordable smartwatch