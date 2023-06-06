INDIA

Cyclonic storm moves north in Arabian Sea, may skirt Mumbai: IMD

NewsWire
0
0

A cyclonic depression forming in the south-east Arabian Sea is now moving towards the far north and will intensify over the east-central part in the next 12 hours, the IMD said here on Tuesday.

The depression is moving at a speed of 11 km/hour since this morning and is in the same region, around 950 km west-southwest of Goa, around 1,100 km southwest of Mumbai, 1,190 km south southwest of Porbandar (Gujarat) and 1,490 kms south of Karachi (Pakistan), said the IMD.

This depression is likely to move nearly northwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over the east-central Arabian Sea and adjoining southeast areas over the next 12 hours, it added.

Earlier on Monday, the IMD had said that the cyclonic formation was developing around Mumbai and its onset course would be decided in the next 48 hours.

With the latest status, the chances of the cyclonic storm hitting Mumbai are virtually ruled out.

However, the IMD-Mumbai has warned fisherfolk venturing into the deep sea to exercise caution for the next five days when the wind speeds will increase from 40-50 kmph to 115-120-140 kmph from June 6 till June 10.

Apprehending the possibility of a major storm with heavy rains lashing the state, the Nationalist Congress Party on Tuesday announced cancellation of its planned Silver Jubilee celebrations in Ahmednagar on June 9.

20230606-180804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gaurav Gupta on the Oscars red carpet

    Nayanthara-Vignesh surrogacy issue: Notice sent to TN hospital

    Case registered after Tikait family gets threat call

    India has led fight against Covid: Nadda on 1-year of nationwide...