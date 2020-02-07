Cygnus cargo mission launch to ISS scrubbed

Washington, Feb 10 (IANS) A technical issue scrubbed the scheduled launch of the Cygnus resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

The spacecraft carrying 3,633 kg of cargo was scheduled to launch on Sunday aboard a Northrop Grumman Antares rocket.

According to NASA and Northrop Grumman, the mission was “scrubbed due to off-nominal data from ground support equipment.”

Northrop Grumman and NASA have set the next launch attempt to no earlier than February 13 due to an unfavourable weather forecast over the next two days, and time required to address the ground support issue.

“The Antares rocket and Cygnus spacecraft remain healthy. The launch Thursday would result in a capture of Cygnus on Saturday, February 15,” NASA said.

