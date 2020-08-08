Cylinder blast in south Delhi leaves 6 injured

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) A cylinder blast was reported in a house in JJ Camp in Tigri in south Delhi on Saturday evening. At least six people, including a woman, were injured in the blast. Their condition is said to be out of danger.

“We received a call at around 7 pm and immediately eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control,” said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

“A cooking gas cylinder explosion was allegedly reported in a jhuggi at JJ Camp Tigri. One lady and 5-6 other persons were injured,” said DCP South, Atul Thakur.

All the injured persons have been shifted to a hospital.

“The residents of the house rushed out to save themselves as soon as the cylinder caught fire. Later, it exploded, causing injuries to the residents. The house is fully damaged,” said a resident of the area.

–IANS

