Cylinder explodes in Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur, no casualties

By NewsWire
A fire broke out at a house in Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur area on Monday afternoon due to an LPG cylinder explosion, an official said.

The official told IANS that the fire department received a call about the cylinder explosion at 15.18 p.m. from House No. 662/6, Bapu Park, Kotla Mubarakpur, after which two fire tenders were pressed into service.

No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident. “The situation is currently under control,” the official said.

Meanwhile, a Delhi Police official posted at the Kotla Mubarakpur police station told IANS that it was a minor incident and the fire was doused within minutes.

“There was no loss of life or property,” he said.

The incident comes just one day after a massive fire engulfed a slum area in Gokalpuri village in Delhi, claiming seven lives.

