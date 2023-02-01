WORLD

Cypriot President urges viable solution to Cyprus problem

NewsWire
0
0

Nicos Anastasiades, outgoing President of Cyprus, urged a functional and viable solution to the Cyprus problem during his visit here on Wednesday.

Anastasiades, who is not a candidate in the presidential elections this Sunday, thanked Greece for its steady support to efforts to resolve the long-standing problem.

“I think we have adequately shielded Cyprus, so that it can negotiate a solution that is functional and viable,” he said during his meeting with Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the country’s national news agency AMNA reported.

Nicosia sought a solution that would be beneficial to both the Greek and the Turkish Cypriot communities, “thus contributing to peace prevailing,” he said.

Cyprus was partitioned when Türkey sent troops to intervene in the island’s northern part in 1974 in response to a coup staged by the military rulers of Greece at the time, Xinhua news agency reported.

Several UN-led efforts to negotiate an agreement for the divided island have been inconclusive to date.

The two leaders also visited Mati, a coastal resort near Athens that was scorched by a wildfire in July 2018, which left more than 100 dead and hundreds homeless.

Cyprus has donated 10 million euros ($10.91 million) for the construction of some 100 apartments, as well as the creation of a park. Works are still underway there.

“Working closely together in solidarity we support each other,” Anastasiades said.

Mitsotakis thanked him “for this gesture, which contributes to efforts to heal the wounds caused by this huge catastrophe”. (1 euro $1.09)

20230202-043002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    US welcomes IAEA trip to besieged nuclear plant in Ukraine

    Macron promises solution to high inflation, strikes

    Students protest in Brussels against high cost of living

    Doing well against Australia will be a feather in his cap:...