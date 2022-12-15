INDIALIFESTYLE

Cyrus Mistry car crash: Chargesheet to be filed this week

NewsWire
0
0

The Palghar Police will file its chargesheet into the accidental death case of industrialist Cyrus P. Mistry and his friend in a grisly car crash in September, before a local court this week, a top official said.

“The chargesheet is ready and we shall file it this week before a Palghar Court. Certain formalities like the arrest and recording the statement of the prime accused Dr. Anahita Pundole are left to be completed, which we hope to do soon,” Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil told IANS.

He said that Anahita Pundole — who is one of the two survivors of the September 4 accident which killed Mistry and his friend Jehangir Pundole — is still undergoing treatment in a Mumbai hospital and hence her statement could not be recorded by the investigating team.

The hospital authorities have reportedly set her discharge date by next week after which the Palghar Police’s Kasa Police Station will complete the remaining investigation formalities, he added.

Anahita Pundole, a Mumbai resident, has been charged under Indian Penal Code Section 304(A), 279, 337 and sections of the Motor Vehicles Act by the Kasa Police Station. If proved guilty and convicted, she can face at least two years in jail.

It maybe recalled that Shapoorji Pallonji Group scion Mistry, 54 — a former Tata Sons Chairman — and his childhood friend Jehangir Pundole were killed instantly when the Mercedes Benz car rammed into a railing of the bridge on the Surya River, stunning the corporate world.

Dr. Anahita who was allegedly driving the vehicle at a high speed and her husband Darius Pundole sitting beside her, suffered grave injuries in the road crash and after initial treatment at nearby hospital, were shifted to Mumbai.

While Darius was discharged in late October after around 54 days’ treatment, Dr. Anahita continues in hospital but is likely to be sent home next week, though there is no official confirmation.

20221215-170203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Voting for 18 municipal councils, 28 municipalities underway in Haryana

    Promoting Karwar, Malvan from Goa may attract fines

    American basketballer Chris Paul, NFL stars Larry Fitzgerald, Kelvin Beachum invest...

    Kunkumadi vs. Kumkumadi