WORLD

Czech President signs defence spending of 2% of GDP into law

NewsWire
0
0

Czech President Petr Pavel has signed a law that raises the country’s annual defence spending to at least 2 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), his office said in a statement.

The legislation, which will come into force in July and apply to next year’s state budget, aims to provide stable funding for costly defence projects to modernize the military, Xinhua news agency reported citing the statement as saying.

This commitment aligns with a 2006 agreement among members of the NATO, which obligates them to allocate 2 percent of their GDP on defense to maintain the alliance’s military readiness.

The Czech Republic has repeatedly pledged to increase its defence spending.

The government’s plans have so far included defence spending of 130 billion Czech crowns ($5 billion).

To achieve the 2 per cent target, the Defence Ministry’s budget would increase by about 21.5 billion Czech crowns in 2024, the Czech News Agency reported.

Last month, the government approved a plan to purchase 246 CV90 infantry fighting vehicles from Sweden.

The deal, valued at 59.7 billion Czech crowns, was described by local media as “the largest army purchase in the modern history of the Czech Republic and one of the largest state orders ever”.

The delivery of the first vehicles is anticipated in 2026, with completion by 2030.

20230608-145604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ankita makes India proud with three medal haul at World Transplant...

    Forest fire in Czech Republic under ‘control’

    Taliban attack on Afghan city repulsed

    Confidence gained from win against Afghanistan was the key against India:...