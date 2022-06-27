Director Balaaji’s upcoming thriller ‘D3’, which features actors Prajin and Vidya Pradeep in the lead, will be about a series of events that happen in just a day.

Giving out details of his film, Balaaji says, “I have created the story based on a real incident that I got to learn of and about which the public aren’t aware. This element will keep the screenplay racy from beginning till end.”

On the experience of shooting ‘D3’, the director says, “We have shot the movie despite serious challenges posed by nature. We started shooting the movie during the non-rainy season in Kuttralam. However, despite this, 70 per cent of our shooting days had a heavy downpour of rain. We had to complete filming, overcoming this challenge.”

“When we had finished 60 per cent of the shooting, Covid-19 hit the world and a 30-year-old actor, who had played a prominent role in the film, passed away due to Corona. Due to this, we had to reshoot his entire portion with another actor.

“Similarly, we had planned to shoot a few scenes in a famous hospital in Chennai. The cost of renting the place was Rs 2.5 lakh per day. On the morning of the shoot, we had made all arrangements when we got we the disappointing news that actor Varghese Mathew, who had landed at the Chennai airport from Hyderabad, had tested positive for Covid-19.

“We had no other option but to cancel the shoot. Such have been the challenges that we faced during the filming of D 3.”

Manoj of Bmass Entertainments and Samuel Godson of JKM Productions have jointly produced the film ‘D3’, the title look of which was revealed by filmmaker Venkat Prabhu recently.

While actor Charlie plays an important character, others in the cast include Varghese Mathew and ‘Mogamull’ Abhishek.

