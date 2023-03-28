The joint forum of state government employees in West Bengal, spearheading the movement against the non- payment of dearness allowance arrears by the Mamata government, on Tuesday approached a single judge bench of the Calcutta High Court demanding a stay on the Trinamool Congress’ Wednesday rally in Kolkata.

The single judge bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha has admitted the petition and the matter will be heard in the second half on Tuesday only.

The joint forum has contended that the ruling party has chosen the same venue as for their rally, where the DA agitators had been holding sit-in demonstration for the last two months after getting a permission from the court on this count.

In the petition, the joint forum has contended that if the Trinamool Congress rally, which will attract an estimated crowd over 50,000 people, is allowed at the same venue there are likely to be law & order problems. The main speaker of the rally on Wednesday is the Trinamool Congress’s national general secretary and the party Lok Sabha member, Abhishek Banerjee.

The counsel for the petitioner said that their main appeal is either the Trinamool Congress at the same place be stayed or be shifted to any alternative venue.

Initially, the authorities of Indian Army’s Eastern Command, on whose land the rally is supposed to be conducted, was hesitant in giving permission for the same on the grounds of two programmes at the same place. However, later the Eastern Command gave permission for the same.

20230328-125203