INDIA

DA arrears: Bengal govt to act tough against those going for strike

NewsWire
0
0

West Bengal government has decided to act tough against those state government employees who will be participating at the proposed two-day pen-down strike on Monday and Tuesday on the issue of pending dearness allowance arrears.

The state finance department issued a late-evening notification on Saturday claiming that those who will abstain from service will be subjected to ‘dies non’ (break of service) for those two days and no salary will be admissible to them for those two days.

The state finance department has also made it clear that no state government employee will be allowed to opt for a casual leave on that day, with exception to those who are already on pre- approved earned leave or other leaves like child care leave or maternity leave.

In case any employee remains absent on the two or any of the two days, the department concerned will issue a show-cause notice. In absence of a satisfactory reply, dies non will be applicable and salary will be deducted for the day or days of absence.

Reacting to the notification, the office-bearers of the joint forum of state government employees, who have convened the two-day pen-down strike said on Sunday morning that it out of sheer desperation and fear that the state government is resorting to such an undemocratic notification to undermine the employees’ democratic right to protest.

“The state government employees have been observing sit-in demonstration for the last 22 days. The state government did not feel the necessity to talk to them even once. Actually, the state government is scared that the movement on this issue will take a massive shape in the coming days,” said a forum officer-bearer participating in the agitation.

On February 15, the West Bengal minister of state for finance (independent charge) Chandrima Bhattacharya had announced three per cent additional DA for the state government employees. But the forum pointed out that the three per cent additional DA was just an eyewash since even after this, the gap of the state government employees with that of their counterparts in the Union government remains 32 per cent.

20230219-120802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NGT asks joint panel to probe waste dumping near Aravalli forest

    SC Collegium recommends 3 new chief justices for HCs, transfers 2

    Cong in a dilemma as new Oppn front takes shape with...

    Marina Beach to have permanent ramp for the specially-abled