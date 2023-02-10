INDIA

DA case: K’taka HC stays CBI probe against D.K. Shivakumar

In a relief to Karnataka Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar, the Karnataka High Court on Friday issued a stay on the investigation against him in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case by the CBI.

Shivakumar, who has recently expressed his displeasure over the notice to appear in the DA case to him by the Enforcement Directorate and to his daughter by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The High Court has issued a temporary stay till February 24 and directed the investigating agency to halt the investigation till then.

The court has also asked the investigating officer of the CBI to submit a report on the progress of the investigation.

Shivakumar had applied for stay of the investigation. He had said that the agency was causing mental trauma to him by issuing notice to him, his wife and daughter.

Reacting to the development, Shivakumar stated that there are 40 cases against him and investigation is going on.

“I will speak to my advocate to find out in which case the court has given a stay. I am happy that the court has issued a stay. I have faith in the law and the court,” he said.

