The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the West Bengal government to arrangement for a meeting, within next 10 days with the joint forum of the state government employees spearheading the movement against pending dearness allowance arrears.

A meeting, as per directive of the Calcutta High Court earlier, was supposed to happen on Monday. However, it did not happen.

The matter came up for a hearing at the division bench of Acting Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya on Monday, and it asked the state government to arrange for the bipartite meeting within the next 10 days and also directed the joint forum to send representatives at the meeting.

The bench also directed that the meeting should be chaired by the Chief Secretary H.K. Dwivedi. It allowed the joint forum to send five representatives at the meeting.

At the same time the bench also had a piece of advice for agitators that the latter should not go for any sort of strike in the near future since a case pertaining to the pending arrears is pending at the Supreme Court and will come up for hearing on April 24.

