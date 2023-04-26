INDIA

DA crisis: Joint forum to hold protest meeting near Mamata’s house next month

NewsWire
0
0

The joint forum of state government employees, which is spearheading the movement against non-payment of dearness allowance (DA) at par with the Central government employees and the arrears on this count by the West Bengal government, will hold a protest meeting next month near the residence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in South Kolkata.

The protest meeting is scheduled for May 6, the day the sit-in agitation by the joint forum at the base of Shahid Minar in Ccentral Kolkata will complete its 100th day. The protesters will take out a rally on that day which will culminate near the Hazra crossing, which is less than a kilometre from the Banerjee’s residence in Kalighat.

The venue comes under the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency represented by the Chief Minister.

However, there is doubt among the joint forum office-bearers as to whether they will get police permission to hold the protest meeting on May 6 near Hazra crossing.

According to Bhaskar Ghosh, convenor of the joint forum, several meetings have been held at Hazra crossing in the past.

“Hence, there is no reason for the police to deny us permission. If permission is denied, we will approach the Calcutta High Court. Besides payment of enhanced DA and clearing the arrears, our other demands include filling up of the vacant posts, transparent process in recruitment, and regularisation of the contractual state government employees,” Ghosh said.

On May 4, the West Bengal State Coordination Committee, the CPI(M) trade union body of the state government employees, will hold a ‘March to State Secretariat’ agitation.

The leadership of the joint forum of state government employees has also been invited to take part in the agitation on May 4.

Before the May 4 agitation, the committee will take out bike rallies in different districts to register its protest.

On April 21, a bipartite meeting was held between the state government and the joint forum representatives, but it failed to break the deadlock.

20230426-180003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN to appoint 800 doctors for providing psychological counselling to school...

    Change of guard, ‘resource mobilisation’ helped BJP retain power in Tripura

    ED arrests Abbas Ansari, son of UP don Mukhtar Ansari,...

    Delhi-NCR accounts for 56% of the vehicle thefts in the country